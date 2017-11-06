A 48 year Martin man has been arrested and charged with of manufacturing and selling meth. Daniel l. Young also known as Danny Young has been lodged in the Weakley County Jail.

The charges were based on an active meth lab found during a search warrant by deputies along with 2 and 1/2 grams of finished meth

Investigators recovered several gallons of anhydrous ammonia along with an active “shake and bake” bottle and other items used in the manufacturing process.

Young will appear before Judge Tommy Moore in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday. Young has been placed under $150,000 bond.