A Martin man is facing multiple charges after an attempt to flee police resulted in a wrecked vehicle that became engulfed in flames.

Dresden Police say 30-year-old Chad Love was going 61 miles an hour in a 35 speed zone in his 2007 Volkswagen Passat at Evergreen Extended in Dresden, when Officer Donovan Owens turned on the blue lights on his patrol car to initiate a traffic stop on Love.

Love then kept driving in his vehicle and turned on Highway 22 before making a turn on Ridgewood Street as Dresden police followed in pursuit.

At the intersection of Ridgewood and Evergreen Extended, the Martin man’s Volkswagen automobile slid through the intersection and into a ditch on the side of the road, which had caught on fire.

When Love exited the vehicle, Dresden Patrolman Jordan Rickman ordered the Martin man on the ground several times before he got on the ground, after which Rickman tried to move Love away from the burning vehicle before the Martin man tried to run away before being apprehended.

Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson says six firefighters responded to the automobile blaze with 3,000 gallons of water, but the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and despite no one being inside at the time of the fire, the Volkswagen was a total loss.

Chad Love faces charges of evading arrest and driver’s license violations, and has a bond of $2,500 with a court date of March 22nd in Weakley County General Sessions.