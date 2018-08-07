A Martin man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road and threatening to kill her.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Mason Storm Spurlock is accused of trying to run the victim off the road with his vehicle multiple times on Hyndsver Road and yelling that he was going to kill her.

Martin Police Patrolman Aaron Gallimore spoke with the victim and the victim’s mother in the Walmart parking lot, and later to an eyewitness.

The eyewitness told Gallimore that he was at Huck’s on North Lindell Street when the victim pulled in, followed by Spurlock, and also heard Spurlock make threats against the victim.

Spurlock was apprehended by Patrolman Gallimore in a traffic stop on Main Street and charged with domestic assault/intimidation. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

