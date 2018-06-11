A 20-year-old Martin man is charged with assaulting his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Highway 45 in Martin in reference to missing child, where the juvenile’s sister told deputies she believed her sister was being abused by the boyfriend.

Deputies entered a Missing Child report with the TBI, and a “Be On the Lookout” was put out for both subjects.

The following night, Sheriff’s deputies along with Sheriff Mike Wilson located the subjects as they were returning to the residence.

Officers noticed both had bruising and swelling on their faces, and the juvenile had scratches on her neck.

20-year-old Rocha Ramon Arrondondo Kimmell III was charged with Simple Assault and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.