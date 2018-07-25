A Martin man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly chasing down a car and ramming it with his own vehicle near Martin.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Walker, 26-year-old William Robert Doss of Martin is accused of chasing another vehicle and ramming it at the intersection of Cates Road and Stella Ruth Road in Martin.

The 17-year-old female driver of the second car told Deputy Walker, she and another 17-year-old female passenger where at the Dollar General in Sharon when Doss began following them on Cates Road and began ramming her vehicle.

Doss told Deputy Walker that a 17-year-old female had messaged him on Facebook wanting to buy a quarter bag of marijuana.

Doss said he met the two at Dollar General in Sharon and that a third passenger grabbed the marijuana from Doss without paying and fled, prompting Doss to chase them.

Deputy Walker noted Doss smell of alcohol and a marijuana joint was found in the front passenger seat, a bowl containing marijuana was found in the driver’s side floorboard, along with rolling papers, a shaker, and a cooler containing beer were also found in Doss’ vehicle.

Doss also performed poorly on three field sobriety tests.

Doss is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule Six marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI first offense.

