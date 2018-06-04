A Martin man is charged with DUI and Possession of Cocaine after a traffic stop in Martin.

43-year-old Kenneth Ray Bell was stopped by Martin Police Patrolman Nicholas Combs on Williams Street after Patrolman Combs noticed Bell crossing the center line several times.

Combs says Bell became agitated during the stop and refused to take a field sobriety test. Bell also refused a breathalyzer test at the Martin Police Department.

A search of property revealed two small plastic bags of cocaine in his wallet.

Bell is charged with DUI First Offense, Violation of Implied Consent Law, Possession of Schedule Two Drug (cocaine).

Bell has been released and will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court.