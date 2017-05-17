Martin police have made an arrest in connection with a murder in April.

Police Chief Don Teal said 26 year old Khalil Taylor, of Martin, has been charged in the death of 51 year old Charles Graves.

Police were called to 70 Lester Lane on April 18th, where a home health worker found Graves unresponsive at his home.

Graves was later pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound.

Following investigations into the death, Taylor has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.