A Martin man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly violating the sex offender registry.

35-year-old Joshua E. Brackett, a convicted sex offender whose victim was a minor, was arrested after Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies found him alone with an unauthorized minor during a residential search on Pleasant Hill Road in Martin.

Brackett was on community supervision for a 2015 conviction of attempt to commit rape.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...