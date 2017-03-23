A firearm complaint at a local factory led to a Martin man facing weapons and drug charges.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says there was a complaint at MTD Products in Martin that 34-year-old Tavares Farrington of Martin was carrying a firearm.

Patrolman Trae Vaughn arrived on the scene and discovered Farrington had a loaded .32 caliber handgun concealed in his pants pocket.

1.3 grams of crack cocaine was also found on the Martin factory worker, who was apprehended after the incident.

Tavares Farrington is charged with Unlawful Carrying and Possession of a Weapon and Possession of Schedule II with Intent, and is in Weakley County General Sessions Court Thursday afternoon at 2.