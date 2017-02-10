A Martin man is facing charges of filing a false report for telling police he was detained by a Martin Police officer.

Martin Police say 19-year-old Christian Griffis told them that a man portraying a police officer had detained him on University Street for allegedly harrassing someone on the internet application Snapchat Thursday night at the Martin Police Department.

Griffis said the man put him in handcuffs before looking at his phone and releasing him.

The Martin man allegedly came cleanFriday morning when he told Martin Police officers that he had made the story up because he was mad at his friends for making him walk back to Browning Hall from Wal Mart.

Christian Griffis was released on a criminal summons for a charge of false reports and he’s due in Weakley County General Sessions Court Tuesday.