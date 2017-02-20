A Martin man fired a pistol in his apartment Friday, but no one was injured during the shooting.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says 24-year-old Lamont Harris of Martin picked up his Glock 9mm handgun and pulled the trigger in his kitchen at an apartment on Elllis Street Friday night.

The gunshot round went through his wall, the adjacent apartment’s wall, the headboard of a bed as well as a dresser in the opposite side of the room, and through an interior wall and into a closet.

Captain Fuqua says no one was hurt during the incident, but Harris initially hid his weapon underneath his mattress and told officers he didn’t know anything about the shooting.

Martin Police say Harris later admitted to firing the shot and completed a written statement explaining what happened.

The Martin man’s handgun was seized and he was issued a city citation for discharge of a firearm within city limits, and also was given a criminal summons for a charge of reckless endangerment.

Lamont Harris will be in Weakley County General Sessions Court Thursday,