A Martin man has been indicted by the Weakley County Grand Jury who returned 27 other true bills during the January term Monday.

Twenty six year old Khalil Hayes Taylor was indicted on charges of felony murder in the death of Charles Graves. Mr. Graves was found dead at his home at 70 Lester Lane on April 18th of last year. Police said Mr. Graves died as the result of a gunshot wound.

When Taylor was arrested he told authorities he shot Mr. Graves and took a bag of money from the victim’s bed.

Arraignments are set for next Tuesday before Circuit Judge Jeff Parham in Dresden for those who will be formally charged and determine if they have a lawyer.