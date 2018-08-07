A Martin man was injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle and motorcycle accident on University Street.

Martin Police Department Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the accident happened around 8:40 Tuesday morning on University Street near Domino’s.

Chief Fuqua says officers determined a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by 36-year-old Lora Phillips of Paris was westbound, and while turning onto Oakland Street, collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson operated by 27-year-old Seth C. Harris of Martin.

Harris was transported from the scene by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Martin Police Department crash reconstructionist, Patrolman Trae Vaughn, continues to investigate the accident.

