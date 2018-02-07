A Martin man wanted for attempted murder and assault in Union City was arrested by Obion County Sheriff’s deputies near Rives.

Chief Deputy Kent Treece said 37 year old Kenneth Ray Jones was discovered, after deputies were called to shots being fired from a bridge on Central High Road.

Treece said the officers located a vehicle described at the scene, and discovered the outstanding warrants against Jones through a background check.

He was taken into custody without incident, and will be arraigned in court Thursday at 2:00.

Union City police had charged Jones with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident last August.

The Union City police report showed 52 year old Fred Scates was punched in the face and knocked out by Jones, after Scates told Jones to get out of his vehicle.

Scates was airlifted to The Med in Memphis with fractures to his face.