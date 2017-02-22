The manager of the Martin Farmers Market has been named to the organization’s state board.

Manager Richard Gallagher will serve a one-year term on the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets board while representing West Tennessee.

Gallagher decided to pursue this position at the annual TAFM meeting held last weekend in Franklin, where he was appointed as one of three members representing West Tennessee.

The TAFM is a non-profit organization that is devoted to the promotion of Farmers Markets in the state of Tennessee.

The Martin Farmers Market began in 1985 at the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church, and all products available from the business are grown within 25 miles of Martin.