The new Martin Police Department across from Thunderbolt Radio on North Lindell Street will begin construction August first. Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said Searcy Contractors of Union City received the bid and hopes to have the new police station open in August of 2018.

Mayor Brundige said a number of other projects are in the works, however, the Brian Brown Memorial Greenway project will be delayed at least six months because the bids came in too high.

The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival will begin labor day weekend.