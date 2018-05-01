A martin man faces multiple drug charges following a March traffic stop.

According to Weakley County Sheriff Captain Randall McGowan, investigators performed a traffic stop on 49-year-old Charles Douglas Settles.

Settles was informed the investigators were taking his car to the sheriff’s department for a search warrant.

Settles left his car and walked away. During the search, three ounces of crystal meth were found along with four ounces of marijuana and morphine pills.

There was also two sets of digital scales and $320 in the car.

On April 20th, Settles was seen by officers in Greenfield and a traffic stop was performed.

Settles was arrested on the outstanding warrants with an additional 3/4 of an ounce of crystal meth recovered.

He faces multiple drug charges with intent to sell.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and has failed to appear in court.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the home of Settles on Mount Pelia Road . Donald Edward Nettles, 49, and Kashif Bond, 22, were charged with simple possession of Schedule II drugs.

Nettles was also charged with being a fugitive from justice as there was an active out of state arrest warrant for him.