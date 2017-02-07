The Martin Middle boys had a successful basketball season where the Panthers made it all the way to the TMSAA Sectional Tournament to finish as runner-up Monday.

Bellvue defeated Martin Middle 64-31 in the Sectional Championship game in Memphis, which ended a run where the Panthers won the TMSAA Area 5 Championship in a 44-43 win over Paris Inman.

Martin Middle Basketball Head Coach Andy Sliger told Thunderbolt Radio about his special team.

The Martin Middle girls basketball team also made it to the semifinal round in the TMSAA Sectional tournament.