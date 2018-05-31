Two alleged drug dealers in Martin are being sought by Weakley County authorities.

28-year-old Ereo D. Scates and 25-year-old Laporsha Spinks are wanted after Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators and Martin Police officers executed a search warrant their home on Church Street.

Neither Scates nor Spinks were home at the time.

During the search, officers found over five ounces of crystal meth, along with digital scales, baggies, and $1,200 in cash.

Authorities say Scates should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan said both have ties to Jackson, and Scates also has ties to Bolivar.

If anyone has any information, call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.