The Martin Police Department recently graduated the 28th session of the Citizen’s Police Academy at the Martin Recreational Complex.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a chance for citizens that live or work in Martin, to get a first-hand view of the operations of the Martin Police Department.

The class met one night a week for ten weeks, with topics of instruction including use of force, undercover drug operations, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, criminal law, firearms, and other areas.

Also during the ten week class the participants were required to ride with a Martin Police officer at least two times during the course of the class.

Over 500 citizens have graduated from the Citizen’s Police Academy program since its inception in 1993.