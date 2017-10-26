Martin police continue to investigate the possible motive and events that led to the murder of a woman in her home on 146 Brooks Drive.

When performing a welfare check Wednesday morning, officers discovered the body of 48 year old Barbara Higgs.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua said employers had called police, after Ms. Higgs did not arrive at work.

Investigators are also continuing their efforts to locate Ms. Higgs husband, 46 year old Eric Higgs, who is wanted for questioning in the case.

Higgs is described as a black male, who is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He is possibly driving a white 2016 Audi A3 sedan, bearing a Tennessee license plate number of 0G70H1.

Anyone who has any information about Eric Higgs, or sees the vehicle described, is urged to contact the Martin Police Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.