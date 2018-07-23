The Martin Police Department will have an extra School Resource Officer later in the school year, thanks to the newly-approved Weakley County SRO program.

While other schools in the county will be using Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies as SROs, the Martin Police Department will be using one of its own officers.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says it was important for his department to utilize one of their own officers as an SRO because of the long relationship the Martin Polie Department SRO program has had with the Martin schools.

Chief Teal says the city and Police Department will soon advertise for hiring a new officer, and that a good SRO must develop a good rapport with not only the faculty and staff, but also the students.

The Weakley County SRO program is funding up to $50,000 dollars this school year for the fourth Martin SRO, and next year will fund up to $200,000 dollars for all four SROs in the Martin schools.

