Martin Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that took place in front of JJ’s Quick Shop Wednesday.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says a 1992 red Toyota driven by 52-year-old Lorenzo Gary of Union City attempted to pull into the JJ’s Quick Shop parking lot, when he made a left turn in the path of a 1999 tan Ford that was driven by 19-year-old Austin Alexander, also of Union City.

Patrolman Adam Stringer says Gary was traveling westbound on Main Street when his vehicle collided with Alexander’s Ford automobile, which was traveling east when the accident happened in front of the Martin convenience store.

Both drivers were transported from the incident by ground EMS units for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and this crash is under investigation by the Martin Police Department.