The Martin Police Department has released official information pertaining to the death of a wanted murder suspect in Mississippi.

In a press release, Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua said a warrant for second degree murder was issued for 46 year old Eric Higgs on Friday, following the discovery of the body of his wife, Barbara Higgs, at their home last Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Fuqua said his department learned from the District Attorney of DeSoto County, Mississippi on Sunday, that officers with the Hernando Police Department had located Higgs vehicle traveling on I-55.

Following an attempt to make a traffic stop, police reports said Higgs vehicle crossed the median and traveled towards oncoming traffic at speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Higgs vehicle then struck a tractor trailer truck and wrecked in the median.

Police reports said officers from multiple Mississippi agencies attempted to negotiate with Higgs, and after being unsuccessful he was killed by gunfire.

The officer involved shooting is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.