The Martin Police Department has located the 2005 black Mazda within the Martin city limits that was involved in the shooting incident near UT Martin Tuesday.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says one of three persons riding in the vehicle that was involved in the shooting has also been located, and he is being interviewed by Investigators with the Martin Police Department.

Tommy Fuller of Martin was the only person apprehended in the shooting that occured on Hannings Lane Tuesday, and he’s currently facing multiple charges.

There were no injuries in the shooting in the area of the UTM campus, and this case is currently under investigation.