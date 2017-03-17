You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the old fashioned way with Martin’s 9th Annual Pub Crawl tonight from 5 until 9 at some of the city’s best bars and restaurants.

The crawl covers the downtown area from La Cabana, Cadillac’s, Opera House, and Jack’s Bar and Grill, and holiday green draft will be available at all locations.

There’s always the chance to get lucky by winning free prizes for collecting cards at each location.

a safety shuttle will be running at all participating locations.