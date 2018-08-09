The Martin Public Library has received a grant to help teach youth coding.

Library Director Roberta Peacock tells Thunderbolt Radio News the Institute of Museum and Library Services “Code Club for Small and Rural Libraries” grant will help the library instruct youth on coding for computers.

The Martin library is one of only 50 libraries in the United States to receive the grant out of 350 applicants.

The grant will deliver all the resources needed to run a code club at the public library, including one-on-one training sessions, code club software, and ongoing coaching and support.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...