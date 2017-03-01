Martin parents should feel safer now that the city received a perfect score on the children’s category in a recently released book.

Micropolitan America: A Statistical Guide To Small Cities Across The Nation”, gave the highest score possible with five stars to Martin’s section of Children, which includes stable family lives, education opportunities, and finanical safety nets.

The city scored average on five of the ten categories that included Education, Diversity, and Employment, while its Stability ranking was dead last with one star on the list.

For a city to be considered a micropolitan like Martin, its size must be greater than 10,000 but less than 50,000.