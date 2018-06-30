The City of Martin is receiving a loan and grant from the USDA for the new fire station at University Plaza.

Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett says the City of Martin is receiving a $200,000 loan and $25,000 grant for the new fire station.

The new fire station will be over 5,900 square feet and will include a 2,500-square-foot engine bay that will be added to the existing building.

The former bank’s concrete vault will be converted into a tornado shelter.

Because the station will be constructed in the only city ward without a fire station, the city’s fire rating will improve, and insurance rates will be lowered.