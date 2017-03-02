The Martin Recreational Complex received significant damage from severe thunderstorms and heavy winds Tuesday night.

A $40,000 scoreboard used to cover high school baseball was ripped into large pieces, along with other smaller items that received a heavy blow.

Martin Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore told Thunderbolt Radio about the damage inflicted to the complex.

A group of fences at the baseball complex was also down and crooked from the storm, and bleachers were found in center field at one of the fields on Highway 45 South.