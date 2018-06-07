All four Martin schools are now under the Chargers mascot brand.

After hearing a proposal from the Charger Foundation, a newly-formed non-profit group supporting Martin schools, the Weakley County School Board voted unanimously to change the Panthers mascot of Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, and Martin Middle Schools to join Westview High School as the Chargers with the school colors of blue and gold.

Foundation chairperson Elizabeth Pritchett says the goal of combining the schools under the Chargers mascot was to bring the schools and community together to identify as a Charger, much like other schools in the county do, with Dresden schools being Lions, Greenfield schools being Yellowjackets, and Gleason schools being Bulldogs.

Pritchett says the group was wanting to make the transition as quickly as possible to get a jump on the upcoming school year, as the Charger Foundation would be raising funds to help support all the Charger schools.

While some Panthers references would take time to transition to Chargers, such as the Martin Middle School gymnasium floor, the switch to blue and gold Chargers would begin with small changes that would still give the schools and community a feeling of connecting with Charger pride.