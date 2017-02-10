The Martin City Board is expected to approve an 11.3 million dollar loan in bonds to finance the new police station, library, and fire station at the board meeting Monday night.

The new police station to be built on North Lindell Street across from the WCMT studios will cost 4.5 million dollars, 5.5 million dollars will be the cost of the new library, and the new fire station on the west side of town will take 1.3 million dollars to renovate.

Mayor Randy Brundige says the bond notes would last 40 years with 2.75 percent interest on the police station and the library, while the fire hall’s interest would be 2.3 percent.

The new police headquarters will have double the size of its facilities compared to the current one, and the future library has already received a $100,000 donation from David Warren, a Martin native and architect.

The new fire station to be located near UT Martin, could improve the city’s fire response time, which would cut insurance costs for residents.

The Martin City Board will meet at 5:15 Monday night in City Hall.