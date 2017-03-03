The sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Martin is seeking entries to participate in this holiday celebration Friday March 17th at 6:30.

There is no entry fee to be a part of the parade and residents of all ages are invited to walk the route on South Lindell Street through Main Street and ending at Southern Milling.

Car clubs, motorcycles, and bicycles are accepted into the parade along with musicians who can help out the festivities.

Staging is set for 6 in the parking lot next to Cadillac’s, and the parade will begin shortly after at 6:30 Friday March 17th.