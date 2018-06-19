The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will present a grant check for $75,000 dollars to the City of Martin Wednesday morning at MTD.

Director of Martin Economic and Community Development Brad Thompson says the grant is for enhancements at the Harrison Road Complex in Martin.

Thompson says the purpose of the project is to replace restroom facilities and the concession area at the Harrison Road Complex, so the city can aggressively recruit youth and adult softball league tournaments, as well as disc golf tournaments.

Thompson, along with Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Martin Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore, Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Kevin Triplett, and Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe will be on hand for the presentation.