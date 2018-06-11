A Martin woman is charged with trapping two people in a bedroom.

According to the police report, Martin Police Officer Karl Jackson responded to a residence on Maywood Drive where Joshua Lambert and Mary Lambert told him that 56-year-old Sandra Beth Williams had trapped them in their bedroom.

Joshua Lambert also told Officer Jackson that Williams had made the comment she was going to kill him and that he was afraid for his life.

Williams was arrested for Domestic Assault and False Imprisonment and released from the Weakley County Jail.