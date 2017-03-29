A Martin woman living at the Next Door music store is facing multiple drug charges involving methamphetamine, marijuana, and oxycodone.

Weakley County Investigator Eric Smith says an informant told the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department that Rachel Henry was selling methamphetamine at the Martin business on Hurt Street, which led to the execution of a search warrant last week.

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies discovered several baggies and digital scales with meth residue, along with a high number of oxycodone and oxycontin pills found in a bottle hidden with methamphetamine.

A small amount of marijuana was found in a pipe and grinder, and there were numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia including bongs and baggies.

Meanwhile, three loaded weapons including two shotguns and an AR-15 were also discovered at Next Door.

The Martin woman says all of the drug items found belonged to her, and she was arrested after the incident.

Rachel Henry is out on bond and faces charges of Possession of Schedule II with Intent, Possession of Schedule Six, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Henry will be in Weakley County General Sessions Court April 12th.