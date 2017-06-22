Martin resident Yvannah “Evie” Garcia was named a preliminary winner of the Miss Tennessee Pageant last night for her singing talent. She performed a vocal rendition of the song “Bring Him Home.”

Meanwhile Miss Greene County and Miss Gallatin tied in the swim suit competition.

Miss Garcia is a graduate of Westview High School and attends UT Martin. She is the daughter of Coleen and June Garcia. She won the right to compete in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship pageant when she was selected “Miss Dixie PAC” in Huntingdon.

The pageant will continue in Jackson at the Carl Perkins Civic Center through Saturday night.