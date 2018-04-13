A press release from the Martin Police department reports no serious injuries occurred from a wreck on College and Main Street in Martin this morning following a collision that included a semi and two other vehicles.

At approximately 7:00 A.M., a semi driven by 48 year old Curtis Rugg failed to stop at the intersection striking a black SUV driven by 35 year old Katherine McKeel of Martin transporting four juvenile passengers.

Upon impact, the SUV was pushed into another white compact car driven by 36 year old Nancy Gonzalez of Martin carrying three juvenile passengers.

The Martin Fire Department had to use extrication tools to remove Ms. McKeel from the SUV.

Ms. McKeel, two of her passengers, and one of the juveniles in the vehicle driven by Ms. Gonzalez were transported to Martin Volunteer Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The site in now clear for travel.