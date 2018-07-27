Martin Youth Soccer registration for ages 5-14 will be July 30th through August 10th.

Registration is available at Martin City Hall or print the form on the City of Martin/Athletics website and mail it in or drop it off in the night box.

Registration will also take place at Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, and Martin Midd Schools during school registration on August 1st from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM.

The registration fee is $45.

For more information, contact Mike Garvin at 731-587-6784 or 731-223-0032.

