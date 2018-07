Martin Youth Tackle Football registration for grades 3rd through 6th will take place at the Martin Elementary and Martin Middle Schools during school registration on Wednesday, August 1st from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

The registration fee is $60.

For more information, call Chad McDaniel at 731-514-3887 or Mike Garvin at 731-223-0032.

