Martin board members approved an annexation projection for the University to construct a 32 million dollar new Agriculure arena on land adjacent to the highway 43 off the Skyhawk Parkway and Courtright Road.

At Monday night’s city board meeting the board gave the approval for the land to be rezoned to a “University Zone” so the 501-C 3 non- profit entitiy could commence. The project on University property and inside the city is fully funded by the non profit 501-C -3.

The University will now move forward with its plan for construction which may begin in the Spring.

Martin Board members also approved a multi-modal construction project with N-site, Incorporated of Milan. The board awarded the company a low bid $400,731.

The work by N-site will include building a multi purpose sidewalk and a bicycle lane on Skyhawk Parkway at the Hampton Inn to the University Street and then west to the Wal-Mart red light on University Street.

Mayor Brundige said the state Transportation’s Department is footing 95% per cent of the state grant while the city’s portion is approximately $30,000 with engineering and other fees.