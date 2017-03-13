Martin’s Fiber Internet accessibility is expected to rise now that three new hubs were approved by the Martin City Board Monday in City Hall.

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will now host three fiber Internet hubs on North McCombs, Harrison Road, and the future Brian Brown Greenway.

In other news, an L-E-D lighting system to extend on sidewalks from the CE Weldon Library to the First United Methodist Church was approved by the board for around $800,000.

Meanwhile, the Martin City Board accepted a $45,000 USDA grant to upgrade the telephone system at City Hall.

Parks and Rec Director Brian Moore says an adjuster recently came to the Martin Recreational Complex to survey storm damage.

Moore also told Mayor Randy Brundige and the city board about scoreboard and pole damage at the complex.

A couple of different businesses won the three mowing bids for the upcoming warmer seasons.

Blackwell Mowing won the right to mow the parks area with an $11,360 bid, a $21,000 bid won Hayes Farming the oportunity to mow five cemeteries, and the “Other” area around North Lindell went to Lamar Lawn Care for $11,350.

The next Martin City Board meeting is April 10th.