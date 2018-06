The Masquerade Theater is presenting the production of “Junie B Jones Is Not A Crook” this weekend and next at the Capitol Theater in downtown Union City.

Showtimes are tonight at 7:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

The production also runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday next week at 7:00 and next Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketpeak or at the door.

A link for online purchase and more information about Masquerade Theater can be found on their Facebook page.