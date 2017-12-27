Auditions will begin for an upcoming production at the Masquerade Theatre in Union City.

Cast members are being sought for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, which is scheduled for performances in March.

Those interested in auditioning for the production can come to the Capitol Theater Thursday night and Friday night from 6:00 until 8:30.

Additional audition dates have been scheduled for Saturday from 10:00 until 12:00 and 1:30 until 5:00, along with January 5th from 6:00 until 8:00 and January 6th from 1:00 until 4:00.

Those seeking a part in the play must prepare a song for their audition, plus bring a copy of their schedule.

Theatre officials are seeking adults and children over nine years old.