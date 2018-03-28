Lottery players across the nation will be playing for the fourth largest Mega-Millions jackpot in the games history on Friday night.

The jackpot of $502 million dollars comes after no grand prize winning tickets have been sold since January 5th of this year.

And should a single ticket match all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, that person could choose to accept a lump sum cash-option payout of $301.5 million dollars before taxes.

The largest Mega-Millions lottery drawing came in March of 2012, with the jackpot of $656 million dollars.