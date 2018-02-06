A 49 year old Mayfield man was arrested in Fulton on charges of shoplifting.

Fulton police reports said security personnel at Wal-Mart observed David Hogg taking a knife from a package and placing it into his pocket.

When approached by store officials, Hogg was found to have a gold watch, set of earrings, a Honda emblem and three packages of batteries in his pockets.

He also had a pair of sunglasses on his head that had not been purchased.

Fulton police arrived at the scene and transported Hogg to the Fulton County Detention Center on charges of shoplifting under $500.