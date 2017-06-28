A Mayfield man has been arrested on charges involving sexual acts with a minor.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said an investigation began on June 2nd, involving 34 year old Timothy Bostic and a female minor.

Police reports said detectives observed Facebook messages between Bostic and the minor which were inappropriate and sexual in nature.

In an undercover capacity, detectives began conversation with Bostic on Facebook, informing him that he was communicating with a 14 year old.

The report said Bostic then sent an inappropriate photo of himself, and requested a photo of the 14 year old female in return.

An arrest warrant was then obtained for Bostic, who was staying in Karnack, Illinois.

With the help of Illinois State Police, he was taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of an electronic device to induce a minor into a sexual act.