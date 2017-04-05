Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 in Mayfield, have announced their plans to conduct checkpoints in their 11 county coverage area.

Troopers will be checking for appropriate registration and insurance, along with a valid drivers license.

The proper use of seat belts and child restraint seats will also be observed, along with the possibility of a motorist operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Specific sites have been identified for the possible checkpoints, which includes five locations in Graves County, four in Calloway County, three in Hickman County and two in Fulton County.