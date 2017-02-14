A Mayfield woman has now been charged with murder in Graves County.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said 47 year old Tammy Roberts was issued the charge on Monday night, in connection with the stabbing death of 57 year old James Pinion.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a residence north of Mayfield, just before midnight Friday, after receiving a 911 call from a female stating a man was bleeding.

At the scene, officers discovered Pinion lying in the floor of the kitchen.

He was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Graves County deputies arrested Roberts on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

An autopsy performed over the weekend at the Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville, concluded that Pinion died from a “sharp force trauma to the chest”, which police say came from a knife.

The results of the autopsy, and continued investigation, resulted in the murder charge issued against Ms. Roberts.

