New Martin Business Association Officers and the Board of Directors for 2017 were announced at the MBA Breakfast in Graham Stadium Wednesday.

First Community Bank’s Dustin Frazier is the new President, the Vice President is Suzanne Harper of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, UTM’s Hannah Stewart is Secretary, and Nicole Kincade of Twin Oaks Technology is Treasurer for the second consecutive year.

Several members from a diverse group of businesses made up this year’s Board of Directors.

President Frazier, a UT Martin alumnus, closed the meeting with an inaugural speech where he discussed the upcoming MBA schedule.